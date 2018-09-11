× Fatal shooting of Manitowoc man, daughter investigated as homicides

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in a home on Dale Street, on Sunday, Sept. 9.

WLUK-TV reports police have not announced any arrests, but say they don’t believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at (920)686-6551, Det. Kowalski at (920)686-6584 or Det. McGinty at (920)686-6583. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920)683-4466 and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.