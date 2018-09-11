× Greenfield resident wins $100K playing scratch game

GREENFIELD — Congratulations goes out to Jay Lindahl of Greenfield, who won the second top prize of $100,000 playing the Epic Multiplier scratch game.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Lindahl bought the ticket at Ali’s Oil Company located at 5909 South 27th Street in Greenfield.

Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

There are a total of three $100,000 top prizes in the Epic Multiplier scratch game – one $100,000 top prize is still available. In addition to the three top prizes, players can win between $20 and $10,000.

Each ticket costs $20.

Good luck!