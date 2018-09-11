Hakeem Tucker convicted in murder of mother of his child

MILWAUKEE — A jury on Tuesday, Sept. 11 convicted Hakeem Tucker, 20, of Milwaukee on four counts in connection with the murder of the mother of his child, Stephanie Jones, shot and killed on Jan. 3, 2017 at a home near 41st and North. Prosecutors say Tucker entered the home in the middle of the night, through a window, and Jones’ father was also shot during this incident.

Tucker was convicted on one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Following his sentencing hearing, he was remanded into custody pending sentencing, set for Nov. 9.

Prosecutors said Jones’ mother told police prior to the shooting, Tucker had been stalking her daughter, threatening to kill her and had pointed a pistol at her numerous times.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the home around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2017 to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jones, 18, and her father — both suffering from gunshot wounds. Jones died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Jones’ father was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Jones’ mother s indicated that she saw Tucker “crawl through the window and into her bedroom” that morning. She stated Tucker was “physically abusive to Stephanie.”

The complaint indicates Jones’ mother called out in alarm when Tucker entered the bedroom — and that’s when Jones’ father rushed into the bedroom. A struggle between Jones’ father and Tucker began. Tucker was apparently armed with a semi-automatic pistol at the time.

At one point, the complaint indicates Tucker broke free from the grasp of Jones’ father, pointed the pistol directly at him and then shot him. Jones’ mother stated “she observed (Tucker) then turn around and shoot Stephanie in the chest.” That’s when said “she gathered up her grandchild and exited the residence, fearing that (Tucker) intended to murder everyone in the home.”

It wasn’t until two days later when police investigated a suspicious vehicle near 72nd and Capitol that they came across Tucker. The complaint indicates Tucker was in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. When officers were patting Tucker down, the complaint says Tucker “brought the gun up, shouting ‘Shoot me! Shoot me!'” An officer took control of Tucker’s hand and arm, disarmed him, and put him on the ground. Tucker was arrested.

“It was just reactionary to grab (the gun) right away,” said Officer Evan Domine, Milwaukee Police Department.

Four officers, including Domine, were praised by Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn for their arrest of Tucker, and restraint while taking him into custody.

When questioned by investigators, Tucker had a different perspective on the events that led to Jones’ death. He said when he showed up at Jones’ house that January morning, he saw Jones’ father had a gun. Tucker said he and Jones’ father fought over the gun — and the fight spilled into the residence. Tucker “claimed that he himself had been shot in the leg during this struggle but refused to show the wound to the detectives.”

The complaint indicates Tucker later “asked to see a photograph of Stephanie lying dead on the floor. (Tucker) stated that he wanted to see that photo again because he did not get a chance to see her run into the other room and collapse. (Tucker) then started to laugh.”

Court records show Tucker was out on probation at the time, for a 2015 armed robbery. He was convicted of robbing a schoolmate, who told investigators he was lending his Xbox to Tucker, who responded by pulling out a gun. The criminal complaint says the victim asked “are you serious?” to which Tucker replied, “It’s cut-throat season.”

He was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison and 36 months extended supervision — but that sentence was stayed — and Tucker was placed on probation for three-and-a-half years.