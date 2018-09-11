‘I’ll shoot you:’ Felon accused of pointing gun at McDonald’s worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- A supersized argument took a terrifying turn at McDonald's in Glendale, when a gun was pulled on workers in the drive-thru. Prosecutors say the man charged in this case shouldn't have had his hands on a gun in the first place.

Michael Maldonado, 27, of Milwaukee faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the McDonald's drive-thru in Glendale around 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, for a report of an individual with a gun in a red pickup truck with temporary plates. It was reported the truck was headed north on Port Washington Road toward Silver Spring Drive. An officer spotted the suspect vehicle and began to follow it, eventually conducting a traffic stop. The driver said he's a concealed carry permit holder, and said the gun was in the truck. Maldonado was identified as one of his two passengers. A firearm was located in the vehicle.

Investigators spoke with a McDonald's drive-thru worker, who said the red pickup truck came to her window and she asked the driver what the order was. She indicated Maldonado, the front seat passenger, responded: "(Expletive), you tell me you don't know what I ordered?" She said "no," as she did not take their order. An argument ensued, and eventually, Maldonado wanted to speak with a manager, who told Maldonado "not to talk to (the employee) that way." The drive-thru worker said Maldonado then "reached into the back seat of the truck and picked up a duffel bag, removing a gun and pointing the gun" at the worker, her manager and the store manager, saying "I'll shoot you (expletive)." The drive-thru worker said she indicated she was going to call police, and the truck took off.

Surveillance footage from the drive-thru window showed the gun being pointed at the three employees as they stood at the drive-thru window. It also showed Maldonado crumpling up the change and throwing it back at the worker after she handed over the receipt.

The complaint says both the drive-thru worker and the assistant store manager identified Maldonado as the suspect who pointed the gun in this case.

"I don't think anybody deserves to have that happen at work," said Kate Bissen, customer.

"It's amazing to think anytime something like that happens, your life could be in jeopardy," said Tom Melius, customer.

The complaint notes Maldonado was convicted of OWI, causing injury, second offense in November of 2015, and is therefore a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Maldonado made his initial appearance in court in the latest case against him on Aug. 19. A $2,500 signature bond was set. He was back in court on Aug. 28 for his preliminary hearing, where he pleaded not guilty. A scheduling conference was set for Sept. 14.