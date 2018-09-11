New wave of volunteers help with tornado cleanup in Cascade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- Tuesday, Sept. 11 marked two weeks since 19 tornadoes touched down across the state, on Aug. 28, causing widespread damage. In Sheboygan County, a new wave of volunteers arrived to help with the cleanup.

"Sounded like an airplane crashed in here. In fact, it looks like an airplane crashed in here, except there's no airplane," said Steve Samson.

Samson estimated the tornado that tore through Cascade uprooted 500 trees on his property.

"Two of them took off the front deck corner. One of them was wedged up in the chimney," said Samson.

FOX6 News caught up with him days after the storm. He's had countless volunteers come through to help since. On Tuesday, Team Rubicon took over the chain saws.

"We were all service driven, as we volunteered to join the military. We maybe lose that sense of purpose when we're trying to integrate back into civilian society. Team Rubicon bridges that gap for us essentially. It's therapeutic for myself personally," said Nick Checchia, Team Rubicon.

In partnership with local 911 provider "Orange Cross Ambulance" the group of 20 planned to be in town through Saturday, Sept. 15 picking up debris for anyone who still needs help.

"I think every time there's an emergency, people are very quick to react right when the moment happens. However, we forget that there is a long clean and reconstruction process that happens afterwards," said Daniel Althaus.

The overwhelming generosity from complete strangers was aimed at outweighing the destruction from Mother Nature.

"Most of the people here I don't even know. I'm absolutely amazed," said Samson.

Samson said he also hired a logging company to come through and remove the massive, 100-foot trees that were taken down.

Team Rubicon is taking both requests for help as well as donations through Sept. 15.