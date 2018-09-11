Johnsonville’s HQs now boast Robert Indiana-inspired BRAT sculpture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN FALLS -- The Johnsonville headquarters in Sheboygan Falls have a new piece of art to share with the world.

Artist Robert Indiana agreed to one last large-scale iconic sculpture for Shelly and Ralph Stayer, owners of Johnsonville. The four-letter BRAT sculpture was installed on Tuesday, Sept. 11 on County Road J directly across the street from the Johnsonville headquarters.

The art is stacked with the colorful capital letters ‘A’ and ‘T’ on the bottom, with the letters ‘B’ and ‘R’ on top. The assemblage art design stands at 20’ x 20’ x 10’, with the four letters appearing in a bright red color.

The word BRAT (short for bratwurst), is a very similar design to Indiana’s iconic LOVE and HOPE sculptures created decades earlier. In this case however, the letter ‘R’ will not be askew as the letter ‘O’ is in the LOVE and HOPE word sculptures.

Robert Indiana died at his island home off the coast of Maine in May. He was 89 years old.

Johnsonville intends to celebrate the new art on Sept. 13, which would have been Indiana’s 90th birthday.