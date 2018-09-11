9/11 in Kewaskum: Community remembers Andrea Haberman, among those who died in WTC

KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum community observed Patriot Day on Tuesday, Sept. 11. A ceremony was held in front of the Kewaskum Municipal Building Annex. This year will mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Kewaskum native and Kewaskum High School graduate Andrea Haberman was among those killed in the World Trade Center. Andrea Haberman’s father, Gordon Haberman, was the featured speaker at the ceremony.

“For those of alive then, the horrific images of suffering, chaos and destruction remain fresh in our minds. This is especially true for my family,” Haberman said. “Our beloved daughter, sister and friend, Andrea, was one of those murdered. Today, I still cannot imagine the despair she and all those trapped felt. I try not to dwell on those thoughts. However, anniversaries tend to bring it all back.”

Andrea Haberman was located on the 92nd floor of north tower of World Trade Center when a passenger jet crashed into the floors above her.

“She was on the phone with a co-worker in Chicago describing her view of the Statue of Liberty when the plane hit.” “All of the 69 workers in Andie’s office were still alive after the impact. But they were trapped as all the stairwells were full of concrete and rubble from the floors above,” Haberman’s father said. “She was on the phone with a co-worker in Chicago describing her view of the Statue of Liberty when the plane hit. The wired phone lines went silent. However, messages and calls were being made using cell phones. Indeed, the last phone call recorded from the north tower came from one of her co-workers.”

Haberman told those gathered that he remembered praying while listening and watching what happened in lower Manhattan.

“As we watched at home, time seemed to stand still. I remember alternately saying to Andrea, ‘Get down, get out,'” Haberman said.

“As we watched at home, time seemed to stand still. I remember alternately saying to Andrea, ‘Get down, get out.'”

Nearly 3,000 innocents were killed in the 9/11 attack in New York. Hundreds more were injured.

The ceremony also included a presentation by the American Legion Post 384 Honor Guard, and music was performed by Kewaskum High School students.

A steel beam recovered from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is located in front of the Kewaskum Annex. The steel beam will become the centerpiece of a permanent Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial, located in Kewaskum.