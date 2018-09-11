× Man arrested following assault near 87th and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — One person was taken into custody Monday night, Sept. 10 following an assault that happened in Wauwatosa on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The initial investigation revealed the assault occurred in an undeveloped area of the Milwaukee County Grounds just north of 87th and Watertown Plank Road.

Police say a suspect was quickly developed and an arrest was made on Monday Sept.10 at approximately 7:10 p.m. The suspect is a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He is currently in police custody.

There are no additional suspects police are looking for at this time — and police say there is no danger to the public.

Wauwatosa police say information regarding this incident was initially not released “as doing so could have severely impeded the investigation, allowed for the destruction of evidence or the suspect to evade arrest.”

This investigation continues and additional details will be released when the suspect is criminally charged and the investigation is complete.