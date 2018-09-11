× MCSO targets high-crime areas; recovers weapons, drugs and stolen vehicles

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department, are focused on getting violent criminals off the streets.

Last week, Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt deployed the MCSO Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) in the city’s highest crime areas.

Friday through Sunday, Sept. 7-9, deputies initiated 70 traffic stops, 51 vehicle searches and issued 21 citations.

From those stops, ten people were arrested after illegal weapons and or drugs were found.

“The City of Milwaukee is experiencing unacceptably high rates of murder, drug dealing, and dangerous reckless driving,” said Sheriff Schmidt. “This has residents living in fear and victims’ families dealing with horrifying agony at crime scenes. Therefore, MCSO deputies are partnering with MPD to aggressively take violent criminals off the street and protect citizens, who are sick of the violence. We care, we act, and we support the good law-abiding people suffering at the hands of the anarchists.”

The traffic stops were initiated when deputies spotted vehicles where the plates did not match the vehicle, cars had illegal tints or expired registrations.

One driver was stopped after speeding past a marked MCSO squad. The vehicle did not have license plates. After a short pursuit, officials say the two occupants fled on foot, allowing the vehicle to roll into another occupied vehicle. Both subjects were caught. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle had been stolen out of Whitefish Bay in a burglary.

Officials say several stolen vehicles were recovered.