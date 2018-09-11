WR Davante Adams says ‘my heart stopped’ when QB Aaron Rodgers got hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The first week of the regular season was a wild one for the Green Bay Packers.

It was a legendary comeback win, as QB Aaron Rodgers returned after a knee injury in the second quarter vs. the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Sept. 9.

FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey went Inside the Huddle with Davante Adams, and asked him about the emotions he was going through during the game.

"Oh man, it was all over the place. It was definitely not how we drew it up. We came out and we were definitely not clicking on all cylinders like we are used to doing, so it took a little reality check -- took until halftime to kind of talk to one another, go in there and just re-evaluate what we need to do to get it done and we got our leader back, got our guy back. Came back at half and picked up where he left off from last year and and found his guys and we made some plays, so we were able to get it done," said Adams.

FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey: "You are obviously in game mode, but when you see him go down, is there in the back of your mind -- 'not again, not again?'"

"Oh 100 percent. I was nervous -- I was. Definitely. My heart stopped when I seen him grab his leg and I'm like 'oh, I don't know what's going on but I hope he's OK' and I think we all know the warrior he is at this point,so for him to pull out of there and come back and win the game for us, it really doesn't surprise me at this point," said Adams.

FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey: "Besides the emotion and the drama that was Week 1, what else can you take away from that? What was the difference between the first and the second half for the offense, specifically?"

"I think we just had that wake-up call and a few good plays are made and that sparks the rest of the room, and I feel like when G-Mo made that 3rd and 14, that kind of got me going a little bit and based on coverage and different things, the way they are trying to play me, they were trying to eliminate me from the game, so it's frustrating, but to see him step up, make plays, to see Cobb make several plays and do what he did makes me feel really good moving forward," said Adams.

FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey: "How do you approach this season, and what do you kind of want to really hone in and improve on and where do you want to go?"

"Man, I just need to put as much as I can on myself, that way the rest of the room follows in my lead, and I feel like that's the best way to lead is by example, and so when I go out there -- make sure I'm running the routes and I'm blocking and I'm showing the young guys the way to do it along with my other veteran leaders, Cobb and G-Mo, and I be feeling like they have been doing a good job with that also, and yeah, just make sure I put as much as I can and put it on my back and continue to show these guys the way," said Adams.

FOX6's Kaitlin Sharkey: "Finally, kind of wrapping things up, the blog talk this off-season was Rodgers' extension, and then he comes and has a game like he does in Week 1. Does it kind of go, as teammates, do you go, 'this is why?'"

"This is exactly why he got paid to be the highest-paid player who ever played the game. I mean, to miss time and have the type of injury that he had, and could easily be limited or people would understand if he didn't come back in the game, but to come back and kind of get his Paul Pierce on, and come back out of that wheelchair and make some plays and find his guys just shows that he's in a totally different tax bracket and shows why he's in a different tax bracket than everybody else," said Adams.

The Packers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 Sunday, Sept. 16 at Lambeau Field.