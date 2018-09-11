× Police: Mom drove kids home from school while drunk

BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police arrested a 37-year-old woman on Monday, Sept. 10 after her daughter called to report her mother for drunk driving.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl said her mother was intoxicated, and drove her 8-year-old brother and 17-year-old sister home from school.

Police responded to the home to investigate, and the woman kicked an officer, police said. She was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer, OWI, second offense, with a passenger under 16, operating while revoked, alcohol related and resisting.

She booked and taken to jail, and the case is being reviewed for formal charges.