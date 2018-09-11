× Racine man arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed on home

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 7 after a search warrant was executed at his residence. This, after information had been developed that the suspect, Deigo Salais, was involved in the sales of marijuana.

During the search of the residence, authorities located 607.9 grams of marijuana, a digital sale, packaging materials, a 45-caliber handgun, a shotgun, cell phones and $5,675.

There were also three young children in the residence. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug endangered children protocol.

Salais was transported to the Racine County Jail for the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Use of a dangerous weapon

Maintain drug trafficking place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child neglect