Remembering 9/11: Special ceremony to be held at Milwaukee War Memorial Center

Posted 6:18 am, September 11, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:32AM, September 11, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Governor Scott Walker, and other local leaders will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11 when airplanes were flown into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon in an attack planned by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Nearly a decade later, bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. military operation ordered by President Barack Obama.