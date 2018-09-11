Remembering 9/11: Special ceremony to be held at Milwaukee War Memorial Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Governor Scott Walker, and other local leaders will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11 when airplanes were flown into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon in an attack planned by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Nearly a decade later, bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. military operation ordered by President Barack Obama.