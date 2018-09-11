× Sherman Phoenix Project receives $50K donation from Packers’ players

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers’ players on Tuesday, Sept. 11 presented five $50,000 donations to five Wisconsin organizations — one of them the “Sherman Phoenix Project” in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood.

According to a news release, the players leading the effort — Randall Cobb, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Aaron Rodgers, Lance Kendricks and Mason Crosby — and their teammates selected the recipient organizations:

CASA Brown County : Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County is a nonprofit organization that provides a voice for abused and neglected children in Brown and Marinette Counties who are under the legal protection of the court system. Their vision is for every child to feel safe and secure in their home and heart. For more information about CASA, please visit casabc.org.

Ha Ha's HERO Foundation : The mission of Ha Ha's HERO Foundation is to provide economically-challenged students in Title I Schools with a voice of motivation, empowerment and encouragement so they can achieve academic excellence, develop positive personal skills and make positive decisions to avoid high-risk behavior. HERO stands for Hope, Education, Resources and Opportunity. More information is available at hahaclintondix.org.

Legal Action of Wisconsin: The nonprofit law firm of Legal Action of Wisconsin provides justice for low-income individuals who don't have the means to pay for legal services. The organization provides lawyers and high-quality legal help at all levels, solving civil legal problems for those struggling and directing advocacy at improving and changing the systems that affect many people in Wisconsin. Learn more at legalaction.org.

Sherman Phoenix : The Sherman Phoenix Project aims to foster change by transforming the eastern gateway to the Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee into a safe, welcoming space that supports small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities. The socially just and culturally rich real estate project will provide mentorship and coaching to help entrepreneurs of color grow their businesses, generate jobs and support the local economy. For more information, visit shermanphoenix.com.

Young Life Green Bay: Young Life is a non-denominational Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school and college-aged kids to provide opportunities for kids of all abilities and economic, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. Young Life Green Bay accepts kids in the Green Bay area as they are and aims to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ while providing fun, adventurous, life-changing and skill-building experiences. Learn more at greenbay.younglife.org.

The players and their teammates chose to direct the donations, which were sourced through the NFL and the Packers, toward organizations that would use the funds to support programming that addresses inequality and opportunity in the community, the release says.

This was part of the “Social Justice Initiative,” a joint endeavor of NFL players and teams.