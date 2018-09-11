× Survey: 65% of workers say they’re more productive at home vs. an office

MILWAUKEE — A new survey shows working from home vs. in an office setting leads to higher productivity.

Sixty-five percent of respondents polled during job search and hiring platform FlexJobs’ seventh annual survey (more than 1,950 of the 3,000 workers questioned) said they’d be more productive at home vs. at a traditional office.

According to FlexJobs’ data, it’s estimated that on average, 60 percent of less work time is spent productively.

The top four reasons most professionals say they would be more productive at home include fewer distractions, fewer interruptions from colleagues, reduced stress from commuting and minimal office politics.

FlexJobs’ founder said employers need to seriously consider feedback from their staff if they want to maximize productivity.