‘Time to get out:’ Travelers arrive in Milwaukee from Raleigh ahead of Florence

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News spoke with travelers as they stepped off a plane from Raleigh, North Carolina Tuesday, Sept. 11, many of them fleeing areas expected to be hit hardest by Hurricane Florence when it makes landfall Thursday.

Everyone we spoke with said grocery stores and gas stations were running short on supplies. One woman headed back home, into the path of the storm, said her neighbor doesn’t have access to bottled water.

“It was time to get out of dodge,” said Alicia Dehaan.

“We are just trying to make sure the family is safe — a newborn. The house can wait,” said Derek Dehaan.

Not only did the Dehaans escape the looming menace of Hurricane Florence, they were also preparing to show off newborn baby Carolina to Grandma for the first time.

“They are calling for it to be pretty rough,” said Alicia Dehaan.

As others were welcomed back to the Dairy State at Mitchell Airport Tuesday, Shirley Cram was preparing to head back, into the storm’s path. After a three-week vacation in Wisconsin, it was time to head back to Raleigh.

“I don’t know what I am going back to,” said Cram.

She said she asked her neighbor back home to pick up some supplies at the store.

“They were supposed to have more water. This morning, she went there and no water,” said Cram.

Carla Winter returned home from her week-long vacation in South Carolina just as the weather reports started to take a dire tone.

“At least Wisconsin doesn’t have hurricanes!’ We were more thinking about Florence and wanting to get back home,” said Winter.

On Tuesday afternoon, several flights from the East Coast were delayed. The flight from Raleigh was about 30 minutes behind, and it was expected more would be delayed or even canceled due to the storm.