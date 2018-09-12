Apple picking season is here: A tasty apple dessert with no pie crust involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's September -- which means apple picking season is here! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is using Honeycrisp apples to make a tasty dessert called Hasselback apples.

Hasselback Apples

Courtesy: Cooking Light

4 servings using 2 apples

Ingredients:

- 2 large, firm apples like Honeycrisp. Peeled, cored, and halved vertically

- Cooking spray

- 4 tbsp brown sugar, divided

- 2 ½ tbsp butter, melted & divided

- ¾ tsp ground cinnamon, divided

- 2 tbsp old-fashioned rolled oats

- 1 tsp all-purpose flour

- ¼ tsp kosher salt

- Vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. With the cut side down, place a wooded skewer or toothpicks through both sides of the halved apples. This will serve as your guide as to not “cut through” the whole apple. Starting at the outermost edges, cut most of the way through each apple at 1/8 inch intervals.

3. Place apple halves, cut sides down, in an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp butter, and ½ tsp cinnamon and brush evenly over apple.

4. Cover pan with foil. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 10 more minutes until apples are tender. Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes.

5. Combine remains: 3 tbsp sugar, 1 ½ tbsp butter, ¼ tsp cinnamon, oats, flour, and salt. Carefully fan open apple halves. Spoon oat mixture evenly over apples. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Then turn broiler on to HIGH (leave pan in oven) and broil 2 minutes.

6. Serve with ice cream.