Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 a.m.

MOBILE, Ala. — As the nation looked back and honored those who lost their lives 17 years ago on September 11th, 2001, one family was celebrating the arrival of their bundle of joy on Tuesday.

The birth is one the family will not soon forget because their baby boy was born on 9/11 at 9:11 a.m.

By all accounts Alexia Simmons is a pro when it comes to giving birth, considering this is child number two.

“My children will grow up close together, so they’ll be like best friends and they’re two little boys, so I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Simmons said.

She checked into Mobile Infirmary last night, quickly realizing her son would be born on one of America’s darkest days.

“I was already nervous about having him on 9/11,” Simmons said. “I never expected him to come at 9:11, I was thinking more around lunch time.”

Baby Jaxson, who is sleeping soundly now, had other plans.

Before Simmons could get an epidural, the baby started coming. Her doctor nowhere in sight.

“I got a phone call from the labor room, telling me to come and catch the baby,” said Dr. Ted Catranis. “I came over and by that time I heard the baby screaming down the hallway.”

Luckily another doctor, a first responder of sorts, quickly jumped in to help.

“I didn’t even know the exact time the baby was born, I was just here doing what needed to be done at that point in time,” said Dr. Randy Bentley, the doctor who delivered the baby. “I thought that was an awful interesting coincidence that that would occur.”

It is a coincidence hard not to ignore, a birthday forever linked to an event 17 years before baby Jaxson was born.

“This used to be a day of tragedy, but now it’s a day that he came into the world, so what better gift,” Simmons said.

Mother and son are both doing well.