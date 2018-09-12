× Badger Meter to expand its operations in Racine, create 40 jobs

RACINE — Badger Meter is expanding its operations in Racine – a project expected to create 40 jobs over the next three years, Gov. Scott Walker’s office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Badger Meter is a developer of flow measurement products. A news release says the company in 2010 acquired Arizona-based Cox Instruments, which focuses on testing and calibration of flow meters, as well as supplying precision and industrial flow measurement instrumentation for liquid and gas flow measurement applications. Due to facility limitations, Badger Meter has decided to relocate Cox Instruments to its facility on Washington Avenue in Racine.

The relocation of Cox Instruments will require the Racine facility to become accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Once the facility becomes an NIST certified lab, it will provide calibration of high precision flow instrumentation, which will complement the company’s existing manufacturing and assembly operations.

Gov. Scott Walker issued the following statement in a news release:

“We applaud Badger Meter for its decision to continue to invest and grow in Wisconsin. As an industry leader and innovator, the company’s most recent investment will enhance the long-term growth opportunities at its Racine operation and position Badger Meter for continued success.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is supporting the Badger Meter project by authorizing up to $250,000 in state income tax credits based on job creation over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Badger Meter will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created during that time.