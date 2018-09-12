Colin Kaepernick’s #IMWITHKAP jerseys sell out in hours

LOS ANGELES — A limited-edition jersey supporting Colin Kaepernick went on sale and sold out in just hours on Monday, Sept. 10.

The former San Francisco 49s quarterback tweeted at 2:18 p.m. Monday, announcing the No. 7 jerseys that have “#IMWITHKAP” on the front and “KAEPERNICK” stitched on the back.

Official #IMWITHKAP Jerseys available for PRE-SALE now! Limited Edition. 20% of all proceeds go to @yourrightscamp. Thank you for your continued support! Shop at https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/wPwSvuY7yv — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 10, 2018

Profits from the jerseys will go directly to support “Know Your Rights Camp,” a free campaign for youth funded by Kaepernick, the tweet says.

In a follow-up tweet at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Kaepernick said the jerseys “instantly sold out!”

Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go 2 support @yourrightscamp! Sign up 4 our newsletter at https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa & be the first 2 know what’s next! pic.twitter.com/EDos7ZyvoJ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 11, 2018

Kaepernick, still a free-agent, sparked a national anthem controversy by kneeling during the pregame ritual in 2016 — his way of protesting policy brutality and social injustice in America.

Since opting out of his contract after that season, Kaepernick has been unable to land a contract on an NFL team and is suing the league for collusion.

But his voice is still being heard. Last week, Nike introduced an ad featuring the quarterback and his message: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

