Culver's to donate portion of proceeds to storm victims in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — After 19 tornadoes statewide on Aug. 28, and weeks of heavy rain, leading to flooding in August, participating Culver’s restaurants will raise money for the American Red Cross on Sept. 20.

According to a news release, a percentage of sales will be donated to the Red Cross “Wisconsin Flood and Storm Relief Fund” to help those affected by the severe weather in August.

A percentage of sales will be collected on every menu item sold from the time each restaurant opens until it closes on Sept. 20. Participating restaurants will also collect personal donations if guests are interested in enhancing their contribution.

These donations will be in addition to a recent donation from the Culver’s Foundation to the American Red Cross.