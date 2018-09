GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers called his injury a “sprained knee,” according to Rob Demovsky, an ESPN reporter who covers the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers called his injury a "sprained knee." He said he didn't take any pain medications on Sunday night because he doesn't like them. "There was a lot of adrenaline," he said, "and (it's) pretty sore the last three days." He said feel "a little… https://t.co/oo4C2VGTiI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 12, 2018

According to Demovsky’s tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, Rodgers did not take any pain medications on Sunday night “because he doesn’t like them.”

Rodgers told Demovsky his knee is “pretty sore” but it feels “a little better every day.”