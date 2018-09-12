× Fire damages duplex in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Sept. 12 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on 2nd Street near Harrison Place in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 7:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story duplex. There were no smoke alarms sounding when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters had to force entry and quickly attack the fire — which was contained to an area on the floor of the kitchen.

The duplex sustained minor damaged but is still habitable.

The occupant was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undermined and is under investigation. Alliant Energy was called to the scene to evaluate energy services.