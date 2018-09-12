Get out your cowboy boots: The first ever Country Live Music Festival is happening in West Bend

WEST BEND -- Coming up this weekend, it's the first ever "Country Live Music Festival" happening at Washington County Park. Rodney Atkins is headlining the event -- and several local party bands are joining him -- including Saddlebrook!

About Country Live Music Festival (website)

Wisconsin’s inaugural Country Live Music Festival is set for stage on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Today organizers announced the event, taking place at Washington County Fair Park in West Bend, WI. Festival headliner and country music superstar Rodney Atkins will be joined by country newcomer Dylan Schneider, plus local party bands Reckless Remedy and Saddlebrook.

“We are excited to have Rodney Atkins performing here as the first headliner in our new partnership with the Country Live Music Festival,” said Kellie Boone, Executive Director of Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center. “We look forward to a great festival filled with talented artists held right here in Washington County.”

In addition to providing premium entertainment in southeastern Wisconsin, the festival aims to drive awareness for music and arts education in Washington County public schools. Students will have opportunities to participate in the event, giving students practical, hands-on production experience through performance, stage-handing, marketing and more. The festival will curate storylines on local programs, partnering with the school systems to elevate their programs.

The Country Live Music Festival runs from 1:00 pm – 10:30 pm on September 15. Ticket packages are on sale starting today, with both VIP and General Admission tickets available online at https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/country-live-2018/pre-sale or at the Fair Park Office Monday-Friday between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm. Advance ticket prices start at $20 for general admission seating and only$45 for reserved VIP seats; prices increase day-of festival at the gate. More information on the festival can be found at CountryLiveMusicFestival.com