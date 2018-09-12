Glendale police seek missing, endangered woman with mental illness

GLENDALE — Glendale police are looking for a missing woman considered endangered — after they say she ran from a doctor’s appointment and hasn’t taken medication needed for schizophrenia.

Police are looking for Riyah Binti Kamil, 33 — last seen near 2nd and Capitol Drive.

She stands 5’4″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police said she speaks little to no English. She was wearing a T-shirt that says “All For Love.”

Police said she ran from a doctor’s appointment in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale PD.