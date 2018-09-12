× Habitat for Humanity, Komatsu volunteers frame up homes in Midtown neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity is transforming this week a large vacant lot near 30th and Brown into a row of new, affordable homes. But the organization is not doing it alone.

More than 400 volunteers will be on site to completely frame four new homes thanks to support from Komatsu, a global company with subsidiary headquarters in Milwaukee.

Komatsu is sponsoring two of the four homes being framed. The company’s employees will make up nearly half of the volunteers who will be working alongside future homeowners raising the walls of these homes.

These are the 20th and 21st homes Komatsu has built in partnership with Milwaukee Habitat, a partnership that has now exceeded $1.4 million in financial support and 7600 employee volunteer hours since 2011.

Milwaukee Habitat’s Midtown 100 initiative to build, rehab and repair 100 homes over the next three years will create the highest concentration of affordable single-family homes built in Milwaukee since World War II.