‘Hope’ for a veteran in need: Legion post seeks owner for service dog

BROOKFIELD — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 449 in Brookfield purchased and is training a service dog to help a veteran dealing with PTSD, and now, they’re looking to match “Hope” with a veteran in need.

Hope is turning 1 in October, and we’re told she loves retrieving things.

It is expected she’ll be ready to go home with her new owner in January of 2019, depending on how her training goes.

The American Legion post is seeking applicants interested in Hope. You must submit your application, a DD214 form (certificate of release or discharge from active duty), a referral letter from someone on your treatment team at the VA stating that you’ll benefit from having a service dog, your military ID and records that indicate the disability is service related.

All applications will be reviewed by the American Legion post. Applications can be dropped off or mailed to:

Attn: Project Hope Committee

3245 N. 124th Street

Brookfield, WI 53005

You may access an online application HERE. Anyone with questions may email: shdaigle@yahoo.com or lylettesmith03@yahoo.com.