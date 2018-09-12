× ‘Hunt for October:’ Get your Brewers playoff tickets with a season ticket deposit

MILWAUKEE — With less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, officials announced Wednesday, Sept. 12, fans can secure their 2018 Milwaukee Brewers playoff tickets by placing a deposit on a 2019 season ticket plan.

In addition to securing playoff tickets, with a deposit on a season ticket plan, fans can get top-flight seats for every game, ticket savings of up to 43 percent off the per-game price, exclusive rewards and experiences and more.

According to a news release from the Brewers, there are several options for 2019, each coming with rights to purchase tickets for the 2018 postseason. Fans who place a deposit for a full season ticket plan receive access to purchase a full strip for all postseason games played at Miller Park, while fans who place a deposit on a 2019 20-game plan will receive access to purchase tickets to each game, with the exception of the World Series.

This is a limited-time offer. Seats for the postseason are limited and the offer will expire when tickets are sold out.

