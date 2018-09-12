× Jesse Liddell accused of driving drunk twice in 1 night, causing crash

KENOSHA — Jesse Liddell of Kenosha pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 12 to a charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Liddell, 25, was cited by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department for OWI around 2:25 a.m. on Aug. 9. His BAC registered a .13 — more than the legal limit. Liddell’s mother signed a responsibility agreement which indicated she would not let her son operate a vehicle in the next 12 hours — and Liddell was released to his mother around 4:20 a.m.

The complaint indicates a half-hour later, Kenosha officers responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries near Highway 50 and 60th Ave. A female was trapped in one of the vehicles — and suffered critical injuries.

A witness told officers Liddell failed to stop for a red light controlling eastbound traffic on Highway 50. The witness said Liddell’s car t-boned the car of the woman who was trapped. The witness’ car was damaged when the stoplight struck by the woman’s car fell onto his fender.

According to the criminal complaint, Liddell “made statements regarding how he had messed up by getting two OWIs in one night.” He told the officer “to just arrest him.” The officer “smelled the odor of intoxicants emanating from (Liddell).” The complaint says Liddell was unable to walk in a straight line and was walking side to side. The defendant “indicated he drank two ‘normal-sized’ Malibu and pineapple juice.” He told officers a vehicle turned in front of him, causing the accident. When asked how Liddell got to his car, the defendant told officers “he lied to his mother, and she can’t control him.”

Liddell is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 25.