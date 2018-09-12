Kenosha officials seek 2 people in connection to Walmart theft

KENOSHA — Kenosha officials are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection to a Walmart theft.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department shared surveillance photos of those in question on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The photos appear to show two men leaving the store — located at 3500 Brumback Boulevard — carrying a large boxed item.

Both appear to be wearing baseball hats. The two left in a four-door SUV.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000.