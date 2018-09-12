× Man dies at hospital after going under water in Fond du Lac Marina

FOND DU LAC — A 47-year-old man died at the hospital after he went under in the water in the Fond du Lac Marina, near the Fond du Lac Yacht Club on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Police said the man, identified as Daniel Thompson, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 11 at the hospital.

Police said witnesses indicated Thompson was operating a remote controlled boat in the marina when the boat lost power. Thompson then swam out in an attempt to retrieve the boat, but the wind pushed the boat further away. The current caused Thompson to turn around and swim back to shore, when he went under. Witnesses pulled him out of the water, and a bystander started CPR. First responders continued life-saving measures, and Thompson was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An autopsy revealed this was a freshwater drowning.