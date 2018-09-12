× MCSO: Weapons, drugs, stolen vehicle recovered during overnight traffic stops

MILWAUKEE — Weapons, drugs and a stolen vehicle were recovered overnight Tuesday, Sept. 11 by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in an effort to pursue reckless drivers and stolen vehicles.

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the MCSO Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) pulled over a driver near 51st and Hampton because the license plates did not match the vehicle.

The driver pulled over but sped away when a deputy approached. Officials say the vehicle got away during the pursuit and crashed with an SUV after running a stop sign near 55th and Congress.

Two of three people inside the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. A 24-year-old passenger was taken into custody, and then to the hospital after complaining of arm pain.

The occupants of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Inside the fleeing vehicle, deputies recovered a Glock .40 caliber pistol, ammunition, one pound of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin, digital scales and several cellphones.

The 24-year-old arrested at the scene faces charges of fleeing/eluding – PTAC, Possession with Intent to Deliver While Armed – PTAC, and a possible charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm – PTAC.

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 a deputy stopped a vehicle on I/41/US-45 southbound near Watertown Plank Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Brookfield.

A search of the vehicle recovered a fully loaded Ruger 9mm handgun.

The sheriff’s office says two men in the vehicle, ages 23 and 29 from Milwaukee, denied knowing about the gun or that the vehicle was stolen. Officials say the driver stated he “bought the car for $50 from someone he did not know.”

Both men were arrested.

“While some pursuits have ended in crashes, the criminal element must know that we will pursue them in order to make our neighborhoods safe. These reckless drivers disregard traffic lights and stop signs, putting others in grave danger. Unfortunately, motorists cannot assume a green light gives them the right of way, and must constantly look out for these reckless drivers who have no regard for human life,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt said.

The 29-year-old faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent — punishable by up to 16 years in prison.

The 23-year-old man faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and carrying a concealed weapon — punishable by up to six years and nine months in prison.