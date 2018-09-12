× MillerCoors delivering 200,000 cans of drinking water to those impacted by Hurricane Florence

MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors announced Wednesday, Sept. 12 they’re sending 200,000 cans of water to those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

According to a news release, in partnership with the American Red Cross and area food banks, the water will be distributed at the Red Cross and community shelters.

“We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors Senior Director for National Community Affairs. “It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

The water will be sent on 80 pallets. It will be shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah, Va.

MillerCoors has donated thousands of cans of water to communities affected by disasters. The news release says MillerCoors made similar donations of more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean from Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria.