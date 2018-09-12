× Mukwonago HS receives ‘Start With Hello’ award from Sandy Hook Promise

MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago High School had the honor of winning the Sandy Hook Promise “Start With Hello” grand prize.

Two co-founders of “Sandy Hook Promise,” who lost their children at Sandy Hook, visited Mukwonago High School on Wednesday, Sept. 12 to present the award as well as talk about school safety at an all-school assembly.

Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.