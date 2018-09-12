× Packers square up against Vikings on Sunday, with or without Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers square up against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 16. Whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be leading the team onto the field remains to be seen. Either way, you’ll be able to watch the game only on FOX6 starting at noon.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has a 9-3-1 mark (.731) against the Vikings (including playoffs) at Lambeau Field under Head Coach Mike McCarthy. The Packers have scored 23-plus points in 10 of the last 12 home games vs. Minnesota. Sunday’s game is the first matchup between the two teams in September at Lambeau Field since 2008. Green Bay has won four of the last five home September contests against the Vikings.

Green Bay will get its first road test of the season next week, traveling to take on the Washington Redskins at 12 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 23.