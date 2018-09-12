Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened early Wednesday morning, Sept. 12. One person died and another was injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened in the area of Palmer and Chambers around 12:15 a.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot during an argument. The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police are also investigating a homicide that happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 26th and Atkinson.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The circumstances of this incident are currently under investigation.