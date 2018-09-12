Terrance Tarleton accused in vehicle thefts; ‘go through cars and search for money’

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly having a connection to the theft of vehicles in Milwaukee, Glendale and Whitefish Bay. The accused is Terrance Tarleton, 19, and he faces the following charges:

Operating vehicle without owner’s consent (knowing passenger) – 2 counts

Bail jumping (felony) – 3 counts

Harboring or aiding a felon

Concealing stolen property (<$2500)

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of a BMW reported her car stolen from Berkeley Blvd. in Whitefish Bay on Aug. 20. The car was located near 16th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee later that same day. It was parked and abandoned. Officers processed the vehicle looking for fingerprints. They were able to match a print from the passenger side window to Tarleton.

The complaint indicates on Aug. 27, an officer looked at the Facebook page of another person — whose fingerprints were also on the recovered BMW. Depicted on the Facebook page was a picture of two vehicles, a Toyota SUV and Honda SUV (that had been reported stolen from Glendale) along with five individuals. Tarleton was also one of the five persons depicted in the Facebook photo.

Later on Aug. 27, an officer checked the area of 16th and Fiebrantz for additional stolen cars due to the BMW being recovered at that location. The officer located the stolen Honda SUV, Toyota SUV and another Honda sedan (which had been reported stolen from Milwaukee).

That same day, officers executed a search warrant at Tarleton’s residence near 16th and Fiebrantz. The complaint indicates officers “recovered several items including a Ruger 9mm handgun in the rafters in the basement as well as ammunition, multiple cell phones, multiple car keys and key fobs as well as multiple manuals for vehicles.” Officers also located the key fobs for the BMW and Honda SUV. Tarleton was taken into custody prior to the execution of the search warrant.

When questioned by investigators, Tarleton “admitted being in the Facebook photo” with the Honda and Toyota SUVs, the complaint says. He also admitted that he knew the SUVs were stolen. The complaint says Tarleton admitted being a passenger in the Honda SUV and “stated that he did not think he was doing anything wrong. The defendant stated that ‘what kid wouldn’t want to drive in a newer car and be seen by girls.'”

According to the complaint, Tarleton denied stealing cars, but “stated that he would just go through cars and search for money.” He indicated “he is part of the Hampton Boys and that they have a rival group, the Professional Stoley Riders (PSR) and they compete to see who are the best drivers of stolen cars and who have the most girls.”

Tarleton made his initial appearance in court on Aug. 31. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Sept. 21.