× Volunteers tidy up fitness space, more at Washington HS in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three projects at Washington High School of Information Technology in Milwaukee were on their way to being completed Wednesday, Sept. 12, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and UnitedHealthcare.

On Wednesday, nearly 50 volunteers from UnitedHealthcare took on the projects — including building out a weight room, improving a movement space with new mirrors and ballet bars and refurbishing the staff café, which will enhance the school’s culinary arts program.

On Thursday, the new fitness spaces will be unveiled and students, coaches and teachers will gather for a fitness clinic led by nationally renowned fitness trainer Chris Welsh.

Now in its third year, the Team8 Tour is a national campaign aimed at building healthy communities and is made possible by a $500,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare. Its “Do Good. Live Well.” employee volunteer initiative joins the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation on a journey to make a positive impact on young people across the country in the areas of health and fitness. The Team8 Tour transforms school spaces — renovating weight rooms, dance studios and movement spaces, providing upgrades to athletic facilities, community gardens and other ancillary spaces.