Beef tips with gravy and mashed potatoes: Check out this recipe for hot beef ‘sundaes’

MILWAUKEE -- Sundaes are not just dessert. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare hot beef sundaes.

Hot Beef Sundaes

Ingredients

  • 1 package (17 ounces) refrigerated fully-cooked beef tips with gravy
  • 1 package (24 ounces) refrigerated mashed potatoes
Toppings:
  • Shredded Cheddar cheese
  • Sour cream
  • cherry or grape tomatoes

Instructions

  1. Heat beef tips with gravy according to package directions. Heat mashed potatoes according to package directions.
  2. Using ice cream scoop, place 2 scoops (about 1/3 cup each) mashed potatoes in each of 4 individual sundae cups or serving bowls. Divide beef tips evenly over potatoes in each dish. Sprinkle with cheese and top with dollop of sour cream, as desired. Place 1 tomato in center of each serving for “cherry.”