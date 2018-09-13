Firefighters use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free black bear from milk can

ROSEAU, Minn. — Minnesota firefighters did whatever it took to help free a black bear whose head was stuck in a milk can.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources arrived on scene to find a young male bear with its head stuck in an old 10-gallon milk can.

Rescuers tried cooking oil to free the bear, but that didn’t work so they drilled three holes in the can so the panting bear could breath.

After about two hours, the Roseau Fire Department was called, and they had to use the “Jaws of Life” — which is normally used to extricate car accident victims — and a spreader to pry the can off the bear’s head.

After the bear was freed, the seemingly healthy animal ran into the woods.