Florence might dump 10 TRILLION gallons of rain on North Carolina

People often use the word trillions when they’re overexaggerating something. This is no exaggeration.

North Carolina may get 10 trillion gallons of rain over the next week from Hurricane Florence. This eye-popping prediction comes from meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com. Maue calculated the number from the seven-day rainfall forecast put out Wednesday by the National Weather Service Ocean Prediction Center.

So just how much rain is 10 trillion gallons? Well, we crunched the numbers and figured out that’s enough to fill 15 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Or it’s enough water for you to take about 581.4 billion showers.

The scary-looking map that Maue tweeted out with his startling stat covers North Carolina with all bright reds and deep purples, showing the insane amount of rain predicted for the state.