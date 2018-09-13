MILWAUKEE -- Fiserv Forum. It's changing the city's landscape in more ways than one. Join us and see how it is redefining the fan experience from state-of-the-art features to a Milwaukee-based menu. FOX6 Presents: New Arena, New Era, Tuesday on FOX6 News at 9.
FOX6 Presents: New Arena, New Era
-
