Growing community goodness: City-owned park turned into eco-arts learning center

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Paliafito Eco-Arts Park with Imperfect Produce, Art @ Large, and Chick N Dude Food Truck. Arts @ Large and Chick N Dude Food Truck have partnered with Imperfect Produce. Chick N Dude uses the produce students harvest in their menu. With the support of multiple partners, Arts @ Large has artistically transformed a .52-acre city-owned neighborhood park into an eco-arts learning center.

The primary goal of the eco-arts learning center is to engaged students, families, educators, and neighborhood residents and the broader community in hands-on, project-based environmental and arts learning.