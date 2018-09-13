× John Mellencamp to perform at The Riverside in February

MILWAUKEE — John Mellencamp will be playing at The Riverside Theater on Feb. 8. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

John Mellencamp will embark on a 2019 tour of “The John Mellencamp Show” which will feature the rock icon’s classics plus some new material.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also call The Pabst and The Riverside box offices at 414-286-3663.