× Kohl’s is hiring 650+ associates for the holidays 🎁 🎄

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s plans to hire more than 650 associates in the Milwaukee area and will be hosting a hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the following stores:

Delafield, 3105 Golf Rd.

SW Waukesha, 2140 W St Paul Ave.

Brookfield-WI, 2325 N 124th St.

West Bend, 1400 S Main St.

Menomonee Falls, N95 W18000 Appleton Ave.

Grafton, 1050 Port Washington Rd.

West Allis, 2601 S. 108th St.

Glendale, 5650 N. Bayshore Drive

Muskego, S68 W15388 Janesville Rd.

Sheboygan, 3347 Kohler Memorial Dr.

Interested candidates can stop by participating Kohl’s stores on Saturday for the opportunity to interview. Seasonal job positions include stockroom operations associates and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service. Seasonal associates will also help to fulfill Kohls.com orders for customers who choose to utilize Kohl’s buy online, pick-up in store service, as well as orders that ship direct from stores to customers. For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.

A news release says Kohl’s offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, an immediate 15% Kohl’s discount – which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons – and special Associate Shop days for even more savings. Associates also have the opportunity to be considered for open full-time and part-time positions.