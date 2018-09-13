× Man in critical condition, girl in serious condition after shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Two people, a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, Sept. 12 following a shooting in Fond du Lac. No arrests have been made.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. officers were called out to the Forest Plaza Apartments for a report of two people who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located two victims at the rear entrance to the apartment complex who had sustained gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was transported by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to the Flight for Life hangar at the Fond du Lac County Airport where the victim was flown to Theda Care Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old Fond du Lac girl was transported by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to St. Agnes Hospital in serious condition. She was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Officers cordoned off a two-block area around the Forest Plaza Apartments while they secured the scene and searched for any possible suspect(s). At this point in the investigation, no suspects have been identified in this incident but investigators do not believe this was a random act.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lead Detective Steve Kaufman at (920)322-3725 or the crime alert at 888-339-7855. Persons calling can remain anonymous.