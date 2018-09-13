× Man indicted after threats mailed to Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY — A 33-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury — charged with obstruction and attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs after threats were mailed to the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay.

It happened on three occasions in May.

Justice Department officials said the indictment also charges Grubbs with mailing threatening communications and threatening to injure or destroy property by fire and an explosive.

He’s currently in custody on state charges.

The FBI is leading this investigation.