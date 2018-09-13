‘More than 900 participants:’ 18th annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Saturday, Sept. 15 the 18th annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town. More than 900 people are expected to participate int he three-mile course. Kasey spent the morning getting a preview as crews are gearing up for race day.

About The Milwaukee River Challenge (website)

The 18th Annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 with racing along the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers. More than 900 participants are expected to participate in the 3-mile Challenge, which starts at 25th and Canal Streets on the Menomonee River and proceeds east to the junction with the Milwaukee River. Crews then navigate a 90 degree angle turn as they head north toward the finish line at Schlitz Park, just below Pleasant Street. Spectators can enjoy the race from the Milwaukee Riverwalk or more than a dozen bridges, restaurants and other vantage points that dotted the course which offer spectators intimate views of the racing and blade work.

