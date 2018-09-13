MPD officer fired over social media policy violation in Sterling Brown case

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales revealed on Thursday, Sept. 13 that he fired one of his police officers in the last 24 hours — an officer tied to the arrest of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Sterling Brown in January.

Morales indicated the officer violated the department’s policy on social media. That officer was apparently not involved in the initial response to the Brown case. Morales said ultimately, the comments the officer made online compromised his integrity and ability to testify in court in any case.

Brown was arrested after he double parked in a handicapped parking spot outside Walgreens near 27th and National. Police used a Taser during that arrest.

Brown is suing the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and eight Milwaukee police officers. His complaint claims he was unlawfully arrested and the Taser was used because of his race. Brown was never charged.

Police Chief Morales and Mayor Tom Barrett have both publicly apologized to Brown for the incident. The mayor hopes the lawsuit can be resolved before it goes to trial.