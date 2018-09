× Natural gas line struck in Bayside, some homes evacuated

BAYSIDE– North Shore Fire/Rescue crews are on the scene of a natural gas line that has been struck in Bayside. The natural gas in that area has since been turned off.

Construction crews hit the line at the intersection of Rexleigh and Ellsworth.

A tweet by North Shore Fire/Rescue indicates nearby homes are being evacuated. The public is urged to avoid the area.

We Energies is on the scene.

